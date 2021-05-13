Delhi Cabbie Wins Applause for Helping Elderly Woman Reach Covid Facility and Arrange Oxygen Cylinder

While the time of COVID-19 has been tough for our society, we also came across some of the most heartwarming stories of people going out of their way to help each other. In another such story shared by journalist Rituparna Chatterjee on Twitter, an Uber cab driver came to her rescue while she was trying to find a hospital for her COVID positive mother. She shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with this driver where he is seen checking on her mother’s health and giving her the hope that things will be fine soon.

In a Twitter thread, Chatterjee described her experience with this Uber drive in detail. She writes that after failing to find an ambulance to take her mother to a COVID facility in the outskirts of Delhi, she decided to look for a cab. Her mother was on her 12th day of COVID and the oxygen levels were at 80. However, at least 4 cab drivers declined to go and cancelled the ride. So, when she booked a cab for the 5th time, she immediately called up the driver and told him the situation to confirm. The driver not only came to pick her up, but he also helped them with the oxygen cylinder and drove them to the facility. He waited there till the formalities were done.

The next day again when Chatterjee had to shift her mother to a hospital from the COVID facility, the Uber driver came to help. After getting her mother admitted to a hospital, he dropped Chatterjee home late in the house.

The driver refused to take the money and said that he was being paid “too much" for the humanitarian work he is doing. He told Chatterjee that he himself had COVID last year and even got vaccinated, so he does not fear it now.

Thread: This is a story of an Uber driver with an exceptional heart and compassion. On April 28, a couple of good friends helped me get an urgent bed for my mother (she’s been to three hospitals now). Her oxygen was at 80 and dipping. We had one cylinder. We had to shift her. pic.twitter.com/c96ut02Qd9— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

The reply section of the tweet thread was flooded with people’s comments applauding the driver. People came together and requested Uber to reward him for his exceptional services. Here are some of the reactions to this heartwarming story.

A brilliant and humane thread. At the very least, @Uber_India must definitely and suitably reward this person. He is a true Human Being, above all else.— Param-Atma Nirbhar (@mesambit) May 12, 2021

Absolute class.My man is restoring faith in humanity.That’s whom I wannabe.Got goosebumps while reading! pic.twitter.com/O36NlHd1xY— RKV (@RKV_Universe) May 13, 2021

He has practiced NEKI KAR DARIYA MAIN DAAL advice. Your mother’s heartfelt prayers will protect him in his testing times Every human being is subjected by Allah to difficult times to test his/ her faith, see which helping hands take reward from Him only. Practical example for all— Tariq A. Rather, IIS (@TariqRather_786) May 12, 2021

The entire thread made my eyes moist. Reading about them makes me feel not everything in the country is lost. Compassion is still there with people. I am sure he did not do it thinking that he will be rewarded. A true gentleman and a human being.— Subrajit Basu (@subrajitbasu) May 12, 2021

This cab driver is truly a hero that we need currently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here