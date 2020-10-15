Delhi Capitals Defeat Rajasthan Royals Twice on Same Day: Once on Field, Then With a Fire Meme

The official Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals has been all hyped up and understandably so to show their support to the squad in the ongoing IPL 2020 with constant posts and quirky takes.

Their team headed by Steve Smith, however, hasn't translated that well on the field, losing 5 out of 8 contests so far. Their recent loss came against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Dubai where the Royals bowed down to the aggressive death bowling while chasing a gettable score of 162.

While Anrich Nortje (2/33) was horrifyingly quick, Kagiso Rabada's (1/28) along with Tushar Deshpande (2/37) helped DC register a 13-run victory after posting 161 for 7 on the board.

Taking shots after defeating Royals again in the tournament, the Twitter account of Delhi Capitals decided to rub salt in their wounds with a savage meme, albeit in all good humour.

Humbled by the loss, Royals took the meme in their stride and responded to Delhi Capitals with a meme.

"Nothing can break us. 👊 We always come back. We always," Royals tweeted ahead of the match.

The mad banter on Twitter between the two teams and the savagery shown by Capitals online (and offline) was equally appreciated by the cricket fans.

Delhi roasting both on and off the field 😂😂 https://t.co/b3C3AQRpNB — Vαιbhαv Ahluwαlια (@beardpencoffee) October 15, 2020

You can say that tweets from @rajasthanroyals are more interesting than some IPL matches https://t.co/WAyTUSdyGd — Krishna Vamsi (@Krishnavamsi_KV) October 15, 2020

The Social media game by IPL teams this season has been amazing 👏🏻👏🏻 So good to see the banter 😄 https://t.co/qAyRalER9b — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) October 15, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn't the first instance when Royals has faced the "too soon" moment on Twitter.

Rajasthan Royals kicked off the IPL 2020 edition with a bang. First, the Royals upset the mighty Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in their maiden match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium played on September 22.

Then the team chased down the mammoth target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab at the same venue thanks to batting heroics exhibited by Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson.

The franchise extremely happy with their two out of two wins in IPL expressed their excitement in a tweet on September 29.

Good night to all fans whose team has a 100% record in #IPL2020 👋😅#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 29, 2020

Last Friday, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shone with both bat and ball as Delhi Capitals regained the top spot in the IPL standings with a comprehensive 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

"This aged weLLLL," DC quoted Royals' old tweet as the "weLLLL" in their post highlighted the results of Royals' last four outings.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is enjoying the top spot in the points table with 12 points while Royals is placed on the second-last position with 6 points and 5 defeats.