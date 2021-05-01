Delhi Child Rights Body is Reaching Out to Kids Who Lost Parents or Caregivers to Covid-19

The coronavirus has left a lot of collateral damage in its wake and children have been a huge part of it. Many of them have suffered after losing families or in some cases, forced to manage by themselves with parents battling the disease. Now in an encouraging development, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) will be coming to the aid of such children who have lost their parents or are on their own without any caregivers with one or both of their parents hospitalised. Commission chairperson, Anurag Kundu took to Twitter recently and requested netizens to call the helpline to report in case they know of any such children.

“If you know of any child who is in need of essential supplies, has lost the parent/struggling to support because of illness Report @ +91-9311551393. Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights shall intervene in [less than] <24 hours,” Kundu tweeted Thursday.

If you know of any child who -is in need of essential supplies -has lost the parent/struggling to support because of illness Report @ +91-9311551393 Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (@DCPCR) Govt of Delhi shall intervene in <24 hourshttps://t.co/wrfamVggaL — Anurag Kundu (@AnuragKunduAK) April 28, 2021

report in Hindustan Times said The DCPCR officials are reportedly working with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to reach out to these children and help them with regards to food, medical benefits and other needs. The child rights body will also help in providing counselling for such children. The NGOs have picked up separate duties such as the NGO Protsahan will be providing grief and trauma counselling for the frontline workers and their children.

A recent incident that highlighted the issue at hand was when the commission had received an SOS call about three children living in Rohini who were below 10 years of age and were living with their grandmother after their father passed away due to coronavirus and their mother had to be admitted to hospital because she was infected with the virus. The volunteer groups functioning locally were providing the family with supplies but they said since the elderly grandmother couldn’t take care of the children.

The children’s body then ensured the children had medical help and used to check in- with the family on a daily basis for the next 15 days, reports said. The commission has been trying to ensure mostly the children are able to stay at home with family rather than institutional care Kundu reportedly said that the DCPCR is monitoring SOS calls through social media.

While providing material amenities is a good thing, experts have also stressed on the need to help the children deal with the trauma involved to help them process the grief and move on properly.

