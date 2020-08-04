Delhi Constable Who Cracked UPSC 2019 Exam is Reminding Internet of Imran Ansari from 'Paatal Lok'

In a case of reel-meets-real, a police officer from Delhi has been going viral on social media as the real-life counterpart of the fictitious Imran Ansari from the Netflix series 'Paatal Lok'.

Constable Firoz Alam works for Delhi Police and much like the handsome, upright and talented Ansari in the Anushka Sharma produced show, Alam has cleared the UPSC examination with 646 rank, as per an update posted by a journalist on Twitter.

he Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of the civil services examination 2019. While Pradeep Singh has topped the exams, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma got the second and third rank, respectively.

But images of Alam have nevertheless been doing the rounds on social media, thanks to his similarity to the character of Ansari, who was also a Delhi Police constable who wanted to become a civil servant and was thus studying to pass the UPSC examination.

Alam is not the only one to make news on social media after the results of UPSC were announced.

A candidate by the name of Rahul Modi - an amalgamation of the names of PM Narendra Modi and his nemesis Congress leader Rahul Gandhi- secured the 420 rank, causing much hilarity on social media.