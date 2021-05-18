Delhi Cop Carries Elderly Woman in His Arms to Vaccination Centre, Earns Internet's Blessings

Photos of a Delhi Police constable carrying an elderly woman in his arms is going viral on social media, even as the second wave of coronavirus continues to take thousands of lives and leaving millions of others fearing for their own. With scientists still grappling with the fast mutating virus, the Covid-19 vaccination is being seen as the only way to keep the virus at bay. Taking this into consideration, the central government recently permitted the rollout of the vaccine for the 18-years-old and above age group. At such a time, some individuals such as this Delhi cop have come forth as good samaritans, helping the elderly and other vulnerable sections of people to get the vaccine and other vital resources. Images of the cop carrying an elderly woman in order to help her get the vaccine has been going viral.

Salute to the real Hero Ct. Kuldeep Singh !82-year-old senior citizen Shaila D'Souza approached @DelhiPolice to get a COVID vaccination and upon her request, Kuldeep took her to the vaccination centre as she is unable to walk.Good to see Delhi Police serving our people #Dilse pic.twitter.com/Bdhcrdpy2I— Rahul Trehan #MaskUpIndia🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) May 17, 2021

According to news agency ANI, the name of the Delhi constable is Kuldeep Singh and the elderly woman he helped out is Shaila D Souza. In the photos, one can see the constable carrying the PPE kit-clad elderly woman in his arms to a vaccination centre and then carrying her up the stairs of the building. Ever since the photos was shared, netizens have been showering praises on the cop for his noble gesture.

Shaila, who is 82-year-old, is a retired English teacher. She stays with an attendant at her residence. As per reports, Kuldeep not only assisted her in reaching the vaccination centre but also helped her with the registration process. The official posted at the Kashmere Gate Police Station mentioned that he has been keeping a check on Shaila as she is a senior citizen in the area he is posted. He also informed that the elderly woman has not been able to walk for the last two years.

Throwing light on the viral photo, Kuldeep said that in that particular area no wheelchair or stretcher could reach and thus he had to carry her in his arms.

