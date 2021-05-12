Delhi Cop Saves Two Lives by Donating Plasma to Pregnant Woman with Covid-19

The family of a Covid-positive pregnant woman found a saviour in Delhi Police sub-inspector Akashdeep who donated his plasma to the lady patient. The woman is 21-week pregnant and tested positive for coronavirus last week. Delhi Police officials, who are working under the Jeevan Rakshakproject, showed timely intervention after seeing a tweet pleading for plasma for a pregnant woman.

Delhi Police contacted the family, and enquired about their need,reported news agency ANI .After assessing the requirement of the 27-year-old pregnant woman, the Jeevan Rakshakteam approached sub-inspector Akashdeep who was deputed at Roop Nagar Police Station in North Delhi, an official press release by Delhi Police said.

Upon contacting, Akashdeep immediately agreed to help the pregnant woman who was being treated at a hospital in Uttam Nagar area. Akashdeep donated his plasma at the hospital on May 10, and wished for a speedy recovery of the woman after meeting her husband and other family members. The woman’s family expressed gratitude towards Akashdeep and praised Delhi Police for this noble initiative amid the pandemic.

Delhi Police has started a number of initiatives to help the needy in view of the devastating second wave of coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the country, and the national capital is among its biggest victims. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava late last month instructed his officers to help the public dealing with Covid crisis. Since then, and even before, several police officials have come forward to arrange plasma, oxygen cylinders and other resources.

In line with this, Delhi Police have also put a digital data bank of plasma donors to connect the needy with the contributors after due authentication.

Since the start of the pandemic, Delhi has seen multiple waves of Covid-19, but the recent and ongoing phase has led to the collapse of the health infrastructure with hospitals putting SOS messages on social media, pleading for medical oxygen for the admitted patients.

