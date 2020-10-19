Delhi Cop Turns Teacher for Underprivileged Children Who Cannot Afford Online Classes

COVID-19 had brought the world to a halt but it has hugely affected the underprivileged section of society, where people even have to think for their basic necessities. Children in slums, villages, and backward areas, who don’t have access to smartphones and laptops to attend online classes, are hugely affected by the pandemic.

However, many people came up to support underprivileged and needy children to help them to attend the online classes.

A cop has turned into a teacher for the children of these areas. The cop named Than Singh, who is a constable with Delhi Police, has been teaching underprivileged children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes run by the Sai Temple at Red Fort parking were initially closed due to the nationwide lockdown. But, Singh decided to resume taking classes physically as the students were not able to afford smartphones or laptops to attend online classes. Most of the students are children of labourers living in the area nearby. The cop further informed that the classes are being conducted by following all the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing rules issued by the health ministry as they are provided sanitisers and masks.

Singh told ANI, "I have been running this school for a long time but during the start of the pandemic, I closed it for children's safety. But, when I saw many students were not able to take online classes, I decided to restart my school because they don't have things like phone and computers.”

Delhi: Policeman takes classes for poor children in a temple complex near Red Fort"I'd been running this class since before pandemic. These children can't take online classes & I want them to study so they don't get mired in bad company & criminality," says Constable Than Singh pic.twitter.com/l0cNo1RyRR — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Singh is not the only one doing the kind act, there are other cops too in the list who extended their helping hand to these children and deserves the appreciation for their contribution towards the society.

A sub-inspector in Bangalore named Shanthappa Jademmanavar has received a lot of appreciation for teaching a group of migrant workers' children every day before he reports to duty.