Delhi Cops Confiscate 160 Kg Marijuana but Only Report 1 Kg while Selling Off the Rest

In a shocking incident, four Delhi Police officers who confiscated 160 Kg of cannabis from a peddler in New Delhi allegedly reported only 1 Kg while selling off the rest.

The four cops including two sub-inspectors and two head constables from Jahangirnagar police station conducted a raid in which 160 kg marijuana was confiscated on September 11. The peddler was also arrested but police reported that the man was let off after giving a bribe of Rs 1,5 lakh. The bribe was allegedly given to "settle the matter" outside the purview of the law.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the peddler - named Anil - had procured the weed from Odisha. It also turned out that the cops had reported only 1 kg of the weed while allegedly selling off the rest of the 159 kg. The four cops have since been suspended for the act.

The incident comes in the wake of growing debate and investigation in the use of marijuana and its byproducts by Indian celebrities. The untimely and tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led an investigation into a possible "drug angle" in the case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in connection with the case after the NCB found guilty of allegedly procuring cannabis for Rajput. Now, several leading actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being questioned by the NCB.

The incident has opened up a Pandora's Box in Bollywood, with many calling for a second look at the criminalization of cannabis.

In 1985, India passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1985 which criminalised cannabis in the form of buds (ganja) or resin (charas) while allowing the sale of 'bhang' - a byproduct of cannabis that is still heavily consumed on festivals like Holi and Shivratri. The sale and regulation of the latter were left up to states to decide.