Delhi Cops Erect Scarecrows That Look Like Covid-19 to Ensure People Stay Home

Delhi Cops Erect Scarecrows That Look Like Covid-19 to Ensure People Stay Home

With this move, cops hope to make the citizens aware so that they do not risk getting infected and step out without any essential requirement.

  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
The Delhi police have devised an innovative technique to keep people off the streets. Several scarecrows which bear resemblance to SAR-COV-2 have been installed in the Chandni Mahal area. These special scarecrows carry a message like one that reads ‘stay home’ and is meant to scare people off.

Authorities in India have come up with a strict lockdown to hold the spread of the coronavirus. Still many defaulters have been apprehended in various parts of the country. Some have been lurking aimlessly; others were out to shoot TikTok videos.

With this move, cops hope to make the citizens aware so that they do not risk getting infected and step out without any essential requirement. The scarecrows wear seen wearing sunglasses, face cover and a coronavirus helmet.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central District Sanjay Bhatia said, “We have put up these scarecrows to make people understand that roaming outside is dangerous. We have installed them in Chandni Mahal area”.

The scarecrows served another purpose. After nine police personnel from the nearby police station tested positive, the police station had to be closed. The inanimate guards were erected to keep vigil specially during this time.

The police station has been reopened after all 26 contacts completed their self-quarantine. Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandni Mahal, Binod Kumar was also under quarantine and said they were hoping to get “some positive reaction” from the coronavirus lookalike scarecrows.

