Delhi Cops Who Made Bollywood Dance Videos on Duty Issued Show-cause Notice

Two Delhi cops have landed themselves into trouble for making amusement videos and sharing them on social media, during duty hours. In the video, male and female police personnel were seen acting to the tune of Bollywood song "Tukur Tukur Dekhte Ho Kya" and both of them were donning their uniforms. The video had gone viral within hours. Now, a show-cause notice has been issued to both the constables.

As per reports, head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur were posted with the Model Town police station. Now, North West DCP, Usha Rangnani has issued a show-cause notice after the videos were brought to her notice. The notice stated that the duo was a part of the disciplined force and their conduct appeared unprofessional in the discharge of their official duties. Officials also highlighted that both the constables were not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

#JUSTIN: A show cause notice has been issued to woman head constable and constable of Delhi Police for making videos in uniform during their official duties during lockdown and sharing on social media - said DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani in her order. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/DVwwxYNtoC— Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 8, 2021

In one of the videos, Mathur was not seen wearing a mask and violating social distancing norms.Now as per the notice sent by North-West DCP, the Delhi cops will have to appear before Rangnani within 15 days for their “unprofessional behavior." If both of them fail to appear then it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defense. After which, the conclusion of this matter will be decided by the ex-parte on its merit.

Previously, an inquiry was set up after a video of a man performing stunts on a vehicle that had ‘Delhi Police’ written went viral. The video which was uploaded on the video-sharing TikTok application raised questions on the Delhi police. The 15-second video, which was shot on a vacant plot, showed a man coming out of the vehicle and doing push pups on top of it.

Last year, amid COVID-19 induced lockdown, a police officer blasting off dialogue from the popular Bollywood film ‘Sholay’ went viral on social media. A show-cause notice was issued to him too, in his defense the officer had said that his intention was to maintain law and order.

