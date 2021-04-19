buzz

Delhi Couple Misbehaves with Cops Who Pulled Them Over for Not Wearing Mask in Car, Watch Viral Video

Delhi couple flouting weekend curfew | Image credit: Twitter

In a video of the incident that has been going viral on social media, a Delhi couple can be seen arguing with cops for not wearing a mask.

In a disturbing incident, a Delhi couple has gone viral on social media after they were filmed arguing with a police officer who stopped them for flouting weekend curfew and not wearing a mask inside their car. The incident occurred in Delhi’s Daryaganj area on Sunday. In a video of the incident that has been going viral on social media, the couple can be seen arguing with the cop. At one point she screams, “I will kiss my husband. Can you stop me from that?".

Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court made it mandatory to wear face masks, even when alone inside their cars. Despite the ruling, however, the unruly couple continued to argue with the police and refused to put on the mask. The couple also challenged the police to take action against the couple.

A case has been registered against the couple for flouting Covid-19 rules in Delhi, which saw one of the biggest single-day spikes on Sunday along with Maharashtra. There have been 25,462 positive cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused couple, Pankaj Dutta and Abha Gupta. While Pankaj had been arrested on Sunday and was to be produced in court on Monday, NDTV reported that similar proceedings against the woman were also being initiated.

The incident comes depsite dire warnings by Delhi Police on Friday prohibiting people from venturing out of homes without valid reasons during the weekend curfew or face arrest and prosecution for violating anti-Covid regulations. The warning was sounded out after the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava in a video conference with all districts’ deputy commissioner police commissioners asked them to implement strictly the weekend restrictions imposed by the Delhi government to curb the rapid spread of infection in the national capital.

first published:April 19, 2021, 12:00 IST