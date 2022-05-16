Delhi Crane Operator Hailed as Hero After Saving Over 50 People During Mundka Fire

Delhi’s Mundka fire tragedy claimed 27 people but there could have been more loss of life if not for crane operator Dayanand Tiwari. The Mundka building had a single entry and exit point, which could explain the reason for the high number of casualties, a senior fire department officer said on Saturday. Police said that the owner of the building Manish Lakra and two company owners were arrested. Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday.

Dayanand Tiwari saved the lives of more than 50 people during the tragedy, reports ANI. “I was coming from Mundka Udyog Nagar when I saw the fire in the building. With the help of our crane,we rescued around 50-55 people,mostly women," Tiwari told the news agency. Later, after the fire turned even larger in proportion, Tiwari could not rescue more people. The crane owner and the helper were also present at the site and according to Tiwari, fire trenders reached the place over an hour-and-a-half later.

Dayanand Tiwari, a crane operator saved more than 50 lives with his crane during the fire in Delhi's Mundka on May 13"I was coming from Mundka Udyog Nagar when I saw the fire in the building.With the help of our crane,we rescued around 50-55 people,mostly women," he said (14.5) pic.twitter.com/rJ251JDM4E — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

not all superheroes wear capes. some operate cranes. https://t.co/7zUT8lbIUU— Harini Calamur (@calamur) May 16, 2022

His T shirt says " Winners never Quit " need I say more ? https://t.co/F4txR7mTpQ— ꧁༺ ༻꧂ (@PenduProfessor) May 15, 2022

Salute the heroes https://t.co/5l6cJycn4E— Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) May 15, 2022

After the fire in the building, the owner of the building, who stayed at the top floor, escaped with his wife and children. It was revealed in the preliminary investigation that Manish Lakra had smelt that something was burning. So, he escaped from the neighbouring rooftop and fled with the family. An FIR was registered against the owner, who was absconding since the day of the fire. The police is investigating the case and all those involved will be punished. According to sources, the building was owned by his Manish’s father. However, it was handed to Manish after the father died and he took over the building in 2011.

