Delhi Doctor Who Worked with Homeless Dies of Covid at Home Due to Oxygen Shortage

A Delhi doctor who had tested positive for Covid-19 lost his life on Friday due to a shortage of oxygen. Dr Pradip Bijalwan, who had been working with homeless people in Delhi for a decade and had also worked with them through the Covid-19 pandemic, recently tested positive for coronavirus. Not being able to find a hospital bed in Delhi, Bijalwan was treating himself at home, his colleague, activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander said.

Mander and bijalwan had worked together for ten years on a program in which the latter accompanied healthcare workers in their nightly visits to homeless people in Delhi. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mander said that that 60-year-old doctor was a “typical comrade" and an “old fashioned guy" who wanted to help those most in need.

Dr Bijalwan worked under the street medicine program that was launched in September 2020 under which several Covid clinics were set up in locations like Kashmere Gate and Meena Bazaar. Not only Covid-19, Bijalwan had for years been working on treating tuberculosis - a disease that kills many homeless in India - at these clinics.

“Street medicine is a tough job, you have to work at night, make rounds of pavements, homeless clusters, but he was willing to spend evening after evening among the poorest," Mander told the Indian Express. “People like him have sadly become very rare," the activist added.

The report noted that Bijalwan also worked with about 100 people who given shelter under the program. Mander said that once the doctor realised he had covid, he tried to admit himself at a hospitals but was unable to due to lack of beds. “He then decided to treat himself at home, but lack of oxygen damaged his lungs and he died,” Mander was quoted as saying.

The doctor’s loss is not only a loss to the medical fraternity but also to humanity.

Dr Bijalwan, however, is not the only doctor who lost their lives fighting Covid-19, even as Indian continued its unabated record of new positive cases amid the second wave of the pandemic. In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, reknowned 85-year-old doctor JK Mishra died in the same hospital - Swarup Rani Nehru (SRN) - that he had worked at for nearly 50 years after he failed to get a ventilator bed for himself at the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

LAst Tuesday, a senior doctor died of COVID-19 in Kolkata, taking the total number of medical practitioners succumbing to the virus in West Bengal to 92, as reported on April 19.

On Monday, India recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here