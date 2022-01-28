Delhi Eatery Serves 'Veg Fish' and Desi Foodies Aren't Letting it off the Hook Easily

Endlessly scrolling social media pages, you may have sometimes wished to unsee something unpleasant. Being able to skip content that may not interest you, can be counted among things of luxury. Speaking of content, social media users are obsessed with food videos. Food bloggers from different parts of the country have found an interesting way to engage people with some of the most unheard of dishes, recipes and eateries. Netizens are served with experimental recipes from kulhad momos to dhokla ice cream roll and the list goes on. Not all creations are amazing or even acceptable. In today’s day and age, the line of difference between unique and bizarre is getting blurred. This is where the latest video on Instagram has left netizens. A food blogger named Amar Sirohi revealed a strange dish prepared by a Delhi street vendor. The name of the preparation is veg fish!

In the video, one can see how the snack is made. By using soya, the vendor creates odd-looking mock meat shaped fish. He then dips it in cornflour and coats in corn flakes for some crunchy. After deep-frying it, the dish is served with a variety of sauces and dips. The clip also captures the food blogger’s review of the final dish. As a pure vegetarian, he seemed pleasantly surprised as he sang all praises for the delicacy. Khanna Tandoori Junction in East Delhi is where you can find the dish. While sharing the video, he wrote a caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to “Pure veg fish fry.”

Posted a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than 380k lakh views and 35k likes and the numbers are fast increasing. Netizens have mixed reactions to the dish. The comments prompted apprehensions from a few Instagrammers who were unsure if they would like to try the dish. Many are simply confused with the name of the dish – veg fish. While mock meat is gaining a lot of attention in the recent past, the concept has not settled full-fledged with the majority of people. Others have been displeased with the shape, saying the fish-like appearance of the dish itself creates an aversion to tasting it.

