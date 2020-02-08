Groom Turns up in Sherwani and Headgear to Vote for Delhi Elections, Dances in Queue

As voters queue up at polling stations across the national capital of Delhi to cast their vote in the Delhi Legislative assembly elections 2020, the enthusiasm is palpable. So much so that even wedding parties are rushing to poll booths in full nuptial attire to cast their vote.

Visuals coming in from a polling booth in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi primary school Shakarpur show a bridegroom in sherwani (traditional wedding kurta) along with his family all dressed to the nines in lenhengas and headgear, queuing up to vote.

#BattleForDelhi - A groom was spotted queuing up outside a polling booth in Shakarpur so that he can cast his vote. #ElectionsWithNews18Follow LIVE: https://t.co/SRcCb33JOJ pic.twitter.com/DTZD0AqBNa — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 8, 2020

While the groom's name remains unknown, videos that appeared on Twitter showed him and his family making the best of the delay and dancing joyously dancing as they waited to exercise their democratic right to vote.

#DelhiElections2020 A groom and his family wait for their turn outside a polling booth at Shakarpur. (For cameras they danced well) pic.twitter.com/Jowl8JfowX — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@journoaman) February 8, 2020

The groom was also snapped after he had cast his vote.

Delhi has a total of 1.47 crore eligible voters who would be voting on the basis of a number of contentious issues including access to clean water, subsidised electricity, religious polarisation and education among others.

On this day, Delhi' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is fighting to keep his Aam Aadmi Party in power for another term while its main rival and contender Bharatiya Janata Party plays for prestige. The results of the election are set to be announce don February 11.

