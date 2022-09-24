Delhi Food Outlet Serves Strawberry and Blueberry Samosa, Internet Asks 'Why?'

Samosas are a staple snack enjoyed often by a majority of households in India. However, a Delhi food vendor has experimented with its traditional ingredients by adding flavours of fruits like strawberry and blueberry in it. A video of the pink and blue samosas has gone viral on the internet, leaving a few samosa lovers uncomfortable. However, a section of the internet does seem excited to taste how the experimented snack might taste like. In the clip that’s doing the rounds on the internet, a person can be seen showcasing the ingredients present in the pink and blue samosas.

The pink ones are called the strawberry samosas, which have jam and strawberry fillings inside. Similarly, the blue ones consisted of what appeared to be blueberry jam. The Delhi food outlet that serves the bizarre samosas is called the ‘Samosa Hub’. The viral video suggests that the strawberry Samosa and blueberry samosa are dessert specialities. “So perhaps you have tried different varieties of samosas but this samosa was out of the box. People will say ye kya khaa rahe ho? Kya dikha rahe ho (What are you eating? What are you sharing?) But to be honest Strawberry Samosa and Blueberry Samosa ek dessert ka kam karte hai (They work like dessert)” Watch the viral video below:

Eating samosa is an emotion and hence this experimented recipe has left a section of the internet disgusted. The recipe for making samosas can vary from town-to-town and family to family, but the idea of including fruits in the snack is not going down well with netizens. A user wrote, “Please don’t do this with samosa it is an emotion,” another added, “Welcome, diabetes.” One more commented, “Bhai, isse to fansi honi chahiye fansi (Brother, he should be hanged).” Meanwhile, a netizen asked, “What? Why?”

Another section of the internet appears to be excited to try out the experimental snack. A user said, “Wow looks super innovative! I wonder how it tastes?” One more joined, “Something unique and different.” A netizen wrote, “Ahh definitely waiting to try this.”

Traditionally, this fried snack is made with a spicy potato filling.

