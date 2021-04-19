Delhi Forgot About Social Distancing to Stock up Liquor Ahead of Week-Long Lockdown

Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday at 5 am from 10 pm on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Delhi has been witnessing record number of cases lately, with nearly 24,000 cases being clocked on Sunday alone. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74%, meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. In view of the grim situation, Delhi government announced to extend the weekend lockdown through the week till next Monday. The time, Kejriwal said, will be used to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure which has come under immense pressure owing to surge in cases.

“I always say all of Delhi is like a family. Even now we will face it together. We have won earlier, we will win again,” Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister said that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir. “Delhi’s health system is stretched,” he said. Kejriwal appealed to migrant workers, “This is a small lockdown, don’t leave Delhi.”

While the exemption list covers e-commerce delivering essentials like groceries, medicines, and food also allowed to function during the week-long lockdown, as well as banks, ATMs, Insurance and SEBI, stocks related offices to be exempted from lockdown rules, including all shops that sell essential goods like food, groceries, vegetables, milk, meat, medicines, opticians, newspapers, there is no clear indication if liquor shops will be allowed to function.

And this is perhaps why Delhi is queuing outside liquor shops at present.

Crowds outside liquor store in Delhi's Connaught Place before the curfew. #DelhiCurfew Follow live updates: https://t.co/1F7omUI4aJ pic.twitter.com/iUCqv0FsNl — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 19, 2021

Long queues spotted outside liquor stores in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar before the one-week long curfew comes into effect. #DelhiCurfew Follow live updates: https://t.co/1F7omUI4aJ pic.twitter.com/agAniWJkV2 — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 19, 2021

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted. Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Lines outside liquor shops as lockdown is announced in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HALFhLFWGE— Deep Halder (@deepscribble) April 19, 2021

Queues at Liquor shops even within few minutes of the announcement of lockdown in Delhi.#DelhiLockdown pic.twitter.com/HZLypwOjkH— Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) April 19, 2021

Queues at Liquor shops even within few minutes of the announcement of lockdown in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/IOv8S1BXAR— Vijai Laxmi (@Vijai_Laxmi) April 19, 2021

Here is the full list of restrictions and exemptions in Delhi.

