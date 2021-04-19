buzz

Delhi Forgot About Social Distancing to Stock up Liquor Ahead of Week-Long Lockdown
Delhi Forgot About Social Distancing to Stock up Liquor Ahead of Week-Long Lockdown

Image credits: People crowd outside a liquor shop in Ashok Nagar, Delhi. Credits: News18.

Liquor did not find a place in the exemption list in Delhi's one week lockdown, which has seen residents rushing to liqour shops flouting all Covid-19 regulations.

Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday at 5 am from 10 pm on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Delhi has been witnessing record number of cases lately, with nearly 24,000 cases being clocked on Sunday alone. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74%, meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. In view of the grim situation, Delhi government announced to extend the weekend lockdown through the week till next Monday. The time, Kejriwal said, will be used to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure which has come under immense pressure owing to surge in cases.

“I always say all of Delhi is like a family. Even now we will face it together. We have won earlier, we will win again,” Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister said that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir. “Delhi’s health system is stretched,” he said. Kejriwal appealed to migrant workers, “This is a small lockdown, don’t leave Delhi.”

While the exemption list covers e-commerce delivering essentials like groceries, medicines, and food also allowed to function during the week-long lockdown, as well as banks, ATMs, Insurance and SEBI, stocks related offices to be exempted from lockdown rules, including all shops that sell essential goods like food, groceries, vegetables, milk, meat, medicines, opticians, newspapers, there is no clear indication if liquor shops will be allowed to function.

And this is perhaps why Delhi is queuing outside liquor shops at present.

Here is the full list of restrictions and exemptions in Delhi.

first published:April 19, 2021, 16:25 IST