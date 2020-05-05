Delhi Government Imposing 70% 'Coronavirus Tax' on Liquor has Inspired 100% of the Memes

It's every alcoholic's worst nightmare - paying more for the booze they buy.

Liquor in national capital, Delhi, will cost more from Tuesday after the AAP-led Delhi government decided to impose a 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital. The move will boost the government revenue hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"A 70% 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP (maximum retail price) of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," said the source.

What this means is, a liquor bottle with a maximum retail price of Rs 1,000 earlier will now cost Rs 1,700 in the city.

The decision comes on the first day of easing of certain restrictions under the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown. Delhi has allowed 150 state-run liquor shops outside the coronavirus containment zones.

The decision which has been both criticized and lauded by experts on the revenue and whether this is the best way to handle the long queues outside shops, the news has also inspired memes.

Drinkers to Kejriwal: pic.twitter.com/td69CFlTN8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 4, 2020

Delhi government:- paisa hii paisa hoga. pic.twitter.com/Mj4wWo8cuz — Bandiya (@Bandiya10) May 4, 2020









Delhi Government after adding corona fees : pic.twitter.com/tUTPO68zoc — JRism (@jiteshrochlani) May 4, 2020

After Imposing Special Corona Fees 70% On Liquor



Delhi Ka Malik : pic.twitter.com/0tPq3rGM6i#wineshops — lalit SOLANKI (@lalitmali03) May 4, 2020

Delhi Government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees'- 70% tax on MRP.



Alcoholic: pic.twitter.com/HbikD4BNvG — Boht Sharif (@badar__khan) May 4, 2020





*70% tax on liquor imposed in Delhi*



Daaru Lovers: pic.twitter.com/cjkKqzkyu1 — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) May 4, 2020

In Delhi, only stand-alone liquor shops in non-containment zones are the only ones allowed to be open.

Delhi CM Kejriwal added that if there is no compliance of social distancing norms outside a shop, the government will seal it.

