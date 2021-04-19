Delhi Heart Surgeon Offers Free Consultations on Twitter as Capital Heads for Lockdown

With unprecedented spikes in Covid-19 cases sending states scrambling for curfews and partial lockdowns, the state of the health infrastructure has started to show signs of stress. Reports of a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and essential medicines have been reported from across states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and cities like Delhi. During such trying times, a doctor has taken to Twitter to offer his services and consultations for free to patients suffering from cardiac problems and heart diseases.

Taking to Twitter, cardiac surgeon Dr Prashant Mishra tweeted that his DM’s were open and that those seeking help for heart-related problems can contact him directly. “Dear friends in this pandemic time if you are not able to visit a hospital or your doctor for any heart-related issues then please DM me for any help, I will try my best to help and guide you". The surgeon, who is also a professor at Delhi’s Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital And Medical College, added that he would not be charging anyone for these consultations and that he was volunteering with the intention of helping others during “bad times".

Dear friends in this pandemic time if you are not able to visit hospital or your doctor for any heart related issues then please DM me for any help , I will try my best to help and guide you . ( no charges , just to help others in Bad times )— drprashantmishra (@drprashantmish6) April 18, 2021

Dr Mishra is one among many such good samaritans who are using social media to help others in trying times. With Delhi recording one of the highest spikes in Covid-19 deaths and cases in the past 24 hours, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced a week-long curfew till next Monday at 5 am from 10 pm on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Covid-19 surge continued on Monday with India recording 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in 24 hours. The active cases in India stand at 19,29,329. The total number of cases stands at 150,61,919. So far, 129,53,821 people have recovered from the virus in India.

Maharashtra has declared six states — Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Gujarat— as sensitive origins. Those traveling from here will need to carry a negative RT PCR report. They will be stamped and have to go under home quarantine for 15 days. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed in case of a violation.

