Delhi Hospital Says Viral Prescription Asking Covid-19 'Contacts' to Home Quarantine is Fake

Even as fake news regarding coronavirus has been on the rise, a false prescription from a New Delhi hospital has been going viral and misleading people on social media.

The prescription, appearing under the name of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital, has been going viral on social media platforms including Twitter and WhatsApp.

The contentious prescription suggested contacts of COVID-19 patients to observe home isolation and also prescribed them "preventive medicines" such as hydroxychloroquine and Vitamin C supplements.

"As per ICMR guideline, the contacts of COVID +ve cases should be put on home isolation even with mild symptoms. It is advised that everybody takes these preventative medications apart from the following social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing masks," the prescription reads.

The fake prescription also contains the stamped signature of Dr Raj Kamal Agarwal of SGRHI. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Agarwal confirmed that he had written no such prescription.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the city, the hospital itself took the microblogging site to post a clarification.

"It has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor's signature," SGHRI wrote on Twitter, further adding that it "strongly dissociates itself from such message".

— Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (@sgrhindia) June 11, 2020

The news comes even as Delhi records a surge in positive COVID-19 cases with third highest number of cases in India 34,687. On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal formed a high-level committee with scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to suggest measures to tackle coronavirus in the capital.

Baijal said ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be the topmost priority in handling the situation to ensure a surge in cases does not overwhelm the city's healthcare system.