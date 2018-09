Happy Feet! Delhi Hotel Staff Dance Up a Storm After SC Verdict on Section 377 | Watch

#WATCH Celebrations at Delhi's The Lalit hotel after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. Keshav Suri, the executive director of Lalit Group of hotels is a prominent LGBT activist. pic.twitter.com/yCa04FexFE — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

The Supreme Court's landmark judgement on scrapping Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code has sent a wave of happiness and joy all over the country.The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi, also contributed to the joyous occasion. Keshav Suri, the executive director of the Lalit Group of hotels, is a prominent LGBT activist.In the video, the hotel's staff can be seen draping rainbow coloured scarves around their necks and waists and performing a flash mob in the hotel.Soon after the verdict was pronounced, Suri told media:"All the lawyers & judges who have worked on this are the people to be interviewed and thanked. I am a nobody but they are the people to be thanked. It is a massive time to celebrate." Suri is openly gay and has filed a fresh writ petition with the Supreme Court this year in favour of decriminalising Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.History owes an apology to the LGBTQ community for denying them right and compelling them to live a life of fear, Justice Indu Malhotra said while pronouncing the judgement. The Supreme Court also said, "we can't change history but can pass way for better future."