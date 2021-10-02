Delhi IGI Airport's CO2 Emissions is Equivalent to a Coal Plant Yearly

How much carbon emissions do airports contribute to the global tally? According to the Airport Carbon Accredition Organization, the airport industry accounts for just 2% of the air transport sector’s total carbon emissions. While that may seem like a low number, the amount is significant enough to require cutting down. More than a year after the Delhi High Court directed the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), they have not taken any tangible steps to address the issue of air pollution and noise pollution caused due to aviation. Incidentally, the issue of increasing temperature due to air traffic also remains unresolved as was evident from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in an answer to a question in the Lok Sabha on ‘Increase in Temperature due to Air Traffic’ in July.

So how much does your nearest airport in India actually produce? A new online tool called Airport Tracker, a joint project by the non-profits International Council on Clean Transportation, ODI, and Transport and Environment, intended to reveal “the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated from aircraft departing from airports around the world." The tracker contains information for the 1,300 largest global airports, covering 99% of global airline passenger traffic. It shows the total amount of passenger-related emissions generated by each airport (and excludes the freight emissions). The aim is to produce “estimates of the climate impact of existing and proposed airport capacity on a case-by-case basis and better understand how the aviation industry can fit in our planning for a climate-safe world," explains their website.

According to the tracker, total emissions from India are equal to yearly emissions of 5 coal plants. On average, the carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre is 85 grams of CO2. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport produces the highest, ranking #1 in India for carbon emissions. The emissions from the airport alone account for yearly carbon emissions of 1 coal plant. Delhi is followed by Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport who’s airport emissions is equivalent to CO2 emissions from 1,750,000 cars yearly. This is followed by Bengaluru, which ranks #3 with emissions of the equivalent of nearly 960,000 cars yearly. Airports in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai are also major sources of CO2.

Outside of India, planes taking off from JFK Airport in New York City and Frankfurt International in Germany emit as much carbon dioxide as three coal plants each. Los Angeles International, London Heathrow, and Dubai Airport are equivalent to four coal plants each.

On its website, DIAL has claimed that it has an ‘Automatic aircraft noise monitoring system in all the approach of runways to monitor noise levels around the airport and enable to identify noisy aircraft and that the aircraft tracking system has been installed along with Aircraft Noise Monitoring terminal at IGI Airport.’

In connection with air pollution, the DIAL website also mentions that to avoid fuel spillage and also reduce movement of oil tankers/fuelling vehicles, Delhi Airport has developed a dedicated fuel hydrant network system; it uses Airport-Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) for airport operation and all runways operation to minimize the aircraft delay and associated emission; it uses green taxing procedure such as TaxiBot to reduce ATF burning during taxing procedures and it uses battery-operated vehicles in the terminal, apron (for luggage trolley) and cargo.

