Delhi Industrialist is Building Giant Hanuman Statues in 4 Corners of India, Here's Why

The foundation stone for the 108-foot Hanuman statue estimated to be constructed at Rs 100 crore in the ‘Hanumanji Char Dham Project’ was laid in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram on February 23. The statue, claimed to be third in the series after Jakhu Hill in Shimla in the north in 2010 and Morbi in Gujarat in the west, will be erected by Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust. On February 23, the foundation ceremony was presided over by the Industrialist Nikhil Nanda of HC Nanda Trust in the presence of RSS all India general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and former UPSC secretary Choubey. Initially, the project was started in 2008 by Nikhil Nanda, where the first statue was completed in 2010 in Shimla and opened for visitors then.

Nikhil Nanda, a businessman with almost two decades of experience in the oral care industry, is installing the statue. Being a devotee of Lord Hanuman, he is in the process of erecting the largest Hanuman statue in all four directions of India through the HC Nanda Foundation. Before moving to Delhi, Nikhil’s family lived in Haryana. Nikhil decided to thank his favourite God in a grand manner after he saw his business grow by leaps and bounds more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

“My company has become the top manufacturer of toothbrushes in the country. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is one of the leading toothbrush manufacturers in India. As a devotee of Lord Hanuman, I wanted to thank him for his blessings by installing the statues," said Nikhil Nanda, managing director and CEO of JHS Svendgaard Lab Ltd.

Speaking about the ambitious project- Harish Chander Nanda Trust, which is the philanthropic arm of Nanda’s dental care company, Nikhil Nanda said that he and his family have been visiting Jakhu Mandir in Shimla for over four decades, and so he decided to construct Lord Hanuman statue in Shimla. “It was a blessing to be able to build Lord Hanuman’s statue at Jakhu Mandir in Shimla which is visited by thousands of devotees every month," said Nikhil Nanda.

He said that the idea of erecting the statue occurred to him when he saw the colossal statue of Jesus Christ at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The first giant statue constructed in Shimla was completed in two years and has been sculpted by a Rajasthan sculptor. Reportedly, about 1,500 tonnes of materials were used to construct the statue. Subsequently, keeping in mind the immense wind velocity at that height, a team from IIT Delhi has specially designed the concrete used for the project. Similarly, the third gigantic statue of Lord Hanuman is set to come up in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram by 2024.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.