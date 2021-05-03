Delhi IPS Officer Warns Against Fake Remdesivir Injection Called 'Covipri'

The second wave of coronavirus has severely affected people across India. In most cases, wherein a person is being admitted for COVID-19, they are being treated with a drug called Remdesivir. The demand of this injection has seen a surge during the second wave, with many people finding it difficult to get their hands on it. Due to this sudden increase in demand, there have been instances where miscreants have attempted to cheat people by selling fake Remdesivir for an exorbitant price. Recently, the Delhi Police busted a racket which was involved in this activity.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police personnel Monika Bharadwaj shared pictures of a fake Remdesivir injection box. Through her social media post, she urged netizens to be beware of the fake injection which is being sold by a brand named ‘COVIPRI’. She also informed through her post that the racket involved in the supply of this fake Remdesivir injection has been busted, but there are chances that some of these might still be in the market.

This is #Fake.No #Remdesivir by the name #COVIPRI exists.This complete racket has been busted but some injections may still be in circulation. Please do not buy from unverified sources. pic.twitter.com/HncrXgk4Mh— Monika Bhardwaj (@manabhardwaj) May 1, 2021

Many users who reacted to the post shared photos of Remdesivir injections that they had got and asked her to verify if they were original or not. One person also shared a list of official and authorised names of companies that are producing the drug in India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Crime Branch on May 1 busted the racket and arrested Manish Goyal, Pushkar Chanderkant Pakhale, Sadhna Sharma, Vatan Kumar Saini, Mohd. Shoiab Khan, Mohan Kumar Jha, and Aditya Gautam for being involved in producing fake Remdesivir. These seven people were running the manufacturing unit in Kothdwar, Uttarakhand,reported news agency ANI. The police has also collected 3000 empty vials, one batch coding machine, one packing machine and 198 vials of fake Remdesivir injections. This group of miscreants used to sell the fake injection for a sum of Rs 25,000 - Rs 40,000.

