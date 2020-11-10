News18 Logo

Delhi is Choking: As Capital Turns into Gas Chamber, Twitter Gets Flooded With Post-apocalyptic Memes

Meme tweeted by @AksharPathak.

Funny folks on the Internet found respite through memes that sum up what it is like to reside in the national capital during the months approaching the new year.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Delhi is choking. Following the yearly crop burning rituals, the air quality in the national capital has fallen to new lows in November, reducing the visibility and subsequently increasing the pollutants in the air that the residents are breathing every minute.

This comes months after the capital enjoyed blue skies and record-clean air. The fact that the wind speeds in the capital and neighbouring cities of the National Capital Region dropped to the lowest speed of 5kmph in the early hours of Monday lead to an accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) and India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality will continue to be in the ‘severe’ category till Wednesday. “The winds have been calm since Friday evening and in a Northwesterly direction.

Also Read: PM 2.5 Levels in Delhi 10-13 Times Above Safe Limit as Calm Winds Trap Local Pollution, Smoke from Farm Fires

SAFAR also said that fire from paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana accounted for 38% of the PM 2.5 pollution in Delhi’s air. SAFAR agency said that the percentage share of smoke in Delhi’s air translated to a pollution load of about 140 ug/m3.

To no one's surprise, social media has been flooded with desperate cries from the residents in the past few days, pleading to the concerned authorities to take initiative and actions against the yearly menace. Many others shared the deplorable air quality in the areas around NCR.

While others found respite through memes that sum up what it is like to reside in the region during the months approaching the new year.

Meanwhile, data has shown that there is no clear trend of decline as yet. The season’s highest fire count - 5036, was recorded on November 5 and since then, the state has recorded 3858, 4716 and 3453 fires on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.


