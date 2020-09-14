Delhi Man Bites off Employee's Finger after Getting into Argument about Work

In a shocking incident, a man from Delhi recently bit off his employee's finger after an argument regarding work went viral.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Thursday. The accused, Hemant Siddharth, was working with an insurance company. On Thursday, he met his employee Mohit at Akshardam from where the duo traveled to Karol Bagh, Times of India reported.

After this, the duo traveled to Mayur Vihar as Siddharth had some work and he needed Mohit's help. It was during this time that the two allegedly got into an argument about work. The situation escalated inside the car, resulting in Siddharth biting off the victim's index finger.

Mohit managed to flee his employer's car and call the police.

As per the report, Mohit who is a resident of Ghaziabad had to undergo surgery to get the finger reattached to his body. The finger had fallen off after Siddharth bit Mohit hand while the latter was trying to defend his face from the accused's blows.

An FIR had been registered in the case.

The incident is similar to one that occurred in Mumbai when a commuter bit off his fellow passenger's finger after a brawl regarding space. The incident occurred in September 2019 in the first-class compartment of an Asangaon train. In yet another incident in Delhi, a drunk man in Sultanpuri chewed off a portion of another man's ears after getting into an argument. The case was reported in May 2018.

In yet another more recent incident, a woman in Zimbabwe recently bit her husband's penis after the duo got into an argument about exterminating a rat from their bedroom. According to reports, the woman who had returned after a night of drinking with her friends when she was hounded by a rat in her home. She asked her husband to remove the rat. An argument ensued after which the woman, seemingly in a fit of rage, sank get teeth into her husband's genitalia.