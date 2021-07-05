Delhi Man Collects 250 kg Multilayer Plastic Waste, Turns it Into Beautiful Artwork

The bane of plastic has been threatening the earth and its future since a very long time. As the world observed International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3,the idea is to do away with the practice of single-use plastic bags, which have caused a deep damage to the environment and are contributing to climate change as well. But even as activists all around the world are trying to constantly inspire to help reduce the use of plastic everywhere, many are also trying to pitch in with their innovativeness. A fine example of the same is Delhi-based artist Manveer Singh who collected 250kgs of multilayer plastic waste to turn into various artworks.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “"In 2018, I decided to use my plastic waste as colors in my art and simultaneously create awareness among people via door to door waste collection."

A Delhi-based artist Manveer Singh collected 250kgs of multilayer plastic waste to turn into various artworks"In 2018, I decided to use my plastic waste as colors in my art & simultaneously create awareness among people via door to door waste collection," he says pic.twitter.com/0ol92wf7cB — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

All around the world, artists have tried to use plastic in their works to help reduce plastic accumulation. When Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles found out that his country was one of the world’s biggest contributors of plastic trash in the ocean he felt compelled to take action. Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be given a new life in a different medium was to incorporate materials ranging from shredded plastic to old paint and leftover construction wood in his paintings.

Since 2019, he has made over two dozen paintings of this kind. He sources the materials from around his Manila neighbourhood or through donations from contacts he has made since launching his environmental campaign.

According to a recent study, Plastic bags are used for 25 minutes on average. It takes a century to 500 years for plastic bags to disintegrate. Every minute, a million plastic bags are used across the world. Plastic bags and waste have also infiltrated water bodies so much so that research says eighty percent of marine litter is plastic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here