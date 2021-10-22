CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Man Dies As Brick Thrown By Monkey Hits His Head

It seems like a freak accident as the monkeys were not targeting anyone.

The 30 years old Mohammad Kurbaan received severe head injury.

It’s a common site across states in India to see animals roaming around on the roads freely. Several accidents used to happen due to the stray animal even leading to fatalities at times. A similar incident has been reported from Delhi in which a man died following a monkey attack. A 30 year old man recently died in the Nabi Karim area due to a monkey attack.

According to an Indian Express report, Mohmmad Kurbaan, a resident of Nabi Karim area in Central Delhi, died after a brick thrown from the second floor of a building by a monkey hit his head earlier this month. The brick hit Kurbaan’s head and he collapsed after receiving serious injury. He was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Central Delhi where he was declared brought dead.

As per the report the house from which the brick was thrown is owned by a man named Omprakash Mishra. Mishra told police that he had kept two bricks on the top of his water tank so that the monkeys couldn’t open the cover. But on the fateful day a group of monkeys had entered his terrace and hurled one brick which hit Kurbaan. Another brick fell on a nearby terrace.

It seems like a freak accident as the monkeys were not targeting anyone. Police have registered a case against unknown people in this case. The residents of the area have been complaining about increased monkey menace recently.

first published:October 22, 2021, 18:56 IST