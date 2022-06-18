Delhi Man Orders Fried Onion Rings, Gets Neatly Sliced Raw Onions Instead

It is high time we learn that everything we see online is not real. A Delhi guy learned this lesson in a hilarious way. Ubaid ordered a light snack to munch along with his tea but was left startled upon opening the delivered package. A video shared by the Delhi-based influencer shows a screenshot of his order which was 6 pieces of fried onion rings. He placed the order thinking it would be the perfect fit for his light snack cravings. While the picture displayed on the app looked pretty promising, what he received instead was something no one would have anticipated.

Ubaid received raw onion rings packed nicely in a small plastic container – six pieces to be exact. We cannot deny that the delivered package nailed the brief, on another level.

The Instagram Influencer shared a reel based on his hilarious experience and the internet cannot stop laughing. He captioned the post, “Onion as crying is no more a metaphor guys.”

“The picture on the cart showcased fried onion rings, but to my surprise, I recieved six pieces of raw onion. Though I was shocked, it was also very funny. Hence, shared it on my social media,” said Ubaid in the video.

The reactions to the post were of course hilarious.”Guess we should mention (not literally) in the brackets bro,” wrote a user.

Another pointed out if it was a DIY kit. “Check if they gave besan and oil as well,” he wrote.

Some pointed out that in spite of the mishap, the restaurant scored marks as far as packing bis concerned. “Packing toh badiya hain,” read a comment.

Despite the disappointing experience, Ubaid did not name the restaurant in his Instagram post. In a follow-up video, the Delhiite explained why he is not shaming the restaurant. Well, citing a recent media report of India’s wholesale price inflation reaching a 30-year-high, Ubaid said the restaurant’s inability to deliver the snack was “understandable”.

The Influencer believes that the establishment might have run out of oil or flour required to prepare the fried onion rings which he wanted, therefore they served him raw onion rings.

