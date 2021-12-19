Delhi Man Robs House to Impress Girlfriend With Expensive Gifts, Nabbed

It is often said that love can take you places you have never been to, but a person among three others landed up in jail on Friday. Yes, you read that right. The three men robbed a person at his house in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar with one accused wanting to woo his girlfriend with an expensive gift. All three accused were later apprehended by the police, reported NDTV. The incident came to light when the victim Aditya Kumar made a complaint to the police alleging that he has been robbed at his house at 3:30 pm. According to Kumar, three people barged inside his house after he opened the door as the bell rang. The accused even wielded a pistol and threatened the victim.

According to police, the accused decamped with Adtiya’s belongings including his mobile phone, laptop, scooter, a bag containing his clothes, wristwatch among others before tying him up and thrashing him badly for resisting the robbery.

One of the accused identified as Shubham (20), a resident of R K Puram, wanted to present his girlfriend with an expensive gift and had gone to prison earlier in July for petty thefts in the same area. The victim hinted at hearing Shubham’s name during the robbery following which the police scanned around 150 dossiers and zeroed in on the accused.

He was caught and interrogated along with other two accused Asif (19), a resident of Nizamuddin and Shariful Mulla (41), a resident of Jamia Nagar when they were intercepted by the police while riding a stolen scooter, according to Gaurav Sharma, DCP (southwest). Shubham was found to be involved in two cases in the past while Asif and Mulla in three each, the DCP further added.

The victim who is a CEO of a multinational company in Pitampura had managed to alert his relatives through a spare laptop after untying himself.

Laptop, four robbed mobile phones, two scooters, one wristwatch, and a bag with clothes and shoes were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

