Delhi Man Sets New Guinness World Record With 147 Skips on Roller Skates in 30 Seconds

Delhi's Zoravar Singh broke the Guinness World Record with 147 skips, while wearing roller skates, in just thirty seconds.

Setting a new world record, Singh did the impossible - he broke the world record for most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds - in February 2020. Singh's feat has made everyone proud. In fact, a Twitter user pointed out that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which forced millions to stay at home has heeled multiple people break world records and set new ones.

Here's a video of Singh skipping shared by Reuters:

India's Zorawar Singh broke the #GuinnessWorldRecord with 147 skips on roller skates in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/0t8F5a5ILj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

This is how Twitter reacted:

I wonder how many #GuinessWorldRecord has been broken in 2020 because of the pandemic... I also wonder how many #GuinessWorldRecord has been created for the hell of it due to the pandemic. — Craig "WyomingMyst" Simpson (@WyomingMyst) September 18, 2020

We should make this reach more people — Innocent Prince (@Innocen56994895) September 18, 2020

Zorawar Singh 💪💪 — inderjit singh sidhu (@inderji82624157) September 18, 2020

This is the kind of thing that seems easy to do, but it's very not. — Volfegan (@VolfeganGeist) September 18, 2020

I need more of this kind of news in my feed. Congrats Zorawar! — DougFresh (@A_Douglas42) September 18, 2020

According to the official Guinness World Records, Singh competed as a discus thrower when he was 13 years old. However, he suffered a slipped disc while training and was asked to rest for several weeks.

Yet, in a week, he was back to skipping to maintain physical fitness. This got him interested in competitive jump rope. He also eventually went on to take part in World Jump Rope Championships and came across several athletes who had set world records of their own. Inspired by them, Singh began training for breaking Guinness World Records in jump rope.

Having received his first World Record title, Singh's happiness knew no bounds. He also said that he would train to break more world records. He added that there is no "specific word that can describe a Guinness World Record Holder" since years of sacrifice, practice and hard work go into breaking such a record.