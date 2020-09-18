BUZZ

Delhi Man Sets New Guinness World Record With 147 Skips on Roller Skates in 30 Seconds

Photo: Reuters/ Twitter

Having received his first World Record title, Singh's happiness knew no bounds. He also said that he would train to break more world records.

Buzz Staff

Delhi's Zoravar Singh broke the Guinness World Record with 147 skips, while wearing roller skates, in just thirty seconds.

Setting a new world record, Singh did the impossible - he broke the world record for most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds - in February 2020. Singh's feat has made everyone proud. In fact, a Twitter user pointed out that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which forced millions to stay at home has heeled multiple people break world records and set new ones.

Here's a video of Singh skipping shared by Reuters:

This is how Twitter reacted:

According to the official Guinness World Records, Singh competed as a discus thrower when he was 13 years old. However, he suffered a slipped disc while training and was asked to rest for several weeks.

Yet, in a week, he was back to skipping to maintain physical fitness. This got him interested in competitive jump rope. He also eventually went on to take part in World Jump Rope Championships and came across several athletes who had set world records of their own. Inspired by them, Singh began training for breaking Guinness World Records in jump rope.

Having received his first World Record title, Singh's happiness knew no bounds. He also said that he would train to break more world records. He added that there is no "specific word that can describe a Guinness World Record Holder" since years of sacrifice, practice and hard work go into breaking such a record.

