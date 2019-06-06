Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Man Who Found Insect in McDonald's Burger Gets Rs 70,000 Compensation After 5 Years

A harrowing incident for a Delhi resident has turned a corner five years after biting into a McDonald's burger with an insect, he will now get a compensation of Rs 70,000.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
While eating crickets may be a growing trend in many parts of the world, finding an insect in your meal is still an unpleasant sight.

However, a harrowing incident for a Delhi resident has turned a corner five years after biting into a McDonald's burger with an insect, he will now get a compensation of Rs 70,000.

On July 10, 2014, an East Delhi resident, Sandeep Saxena visited a McDonald's joint in Noida's GIP Mall and ordered for a McAloo Tikki burger along with other food items.

However, as soon as he took a bite of the burger, he discovered an insect inside it.

Saxena was subsequently taken ill and could not stop vomiting. He went on to complain to the outlet's manager about the incident.

According to reports published in Times of India, Saxena had called the police and district magistrate's office, following which the burger was sent for testing and it was confirmed by the office of Food Safety and Medicine Administration as 'unsafe.'

The district forum has now ordered the company to pay the complainant Rs 895 for the treatment, Rs 50,000 for the mental agony caused to him and Rs 20,000 as the cost of litigation.

According to reports, McDonald's will have to pay him within 60 days of receiving the order, failing which; the company will have to muster up 9 per cent interest on the compensation amount to the complainant.

However, this is not the only time that someone has found something bizarre in their food. In November, a Zomato customer had posted about finding a dead insect in his food, while a woman who found an insect in her meal during her train journey in 2016 was granted a compensation of Rs 10,000 in May last year.

