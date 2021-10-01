Delhi Man Who 'Kidnapped Himself' to Extort Money From Father Arrested

Tej Pal Singh, a Delhi resident, was worried about his son as his whereabouts had been unknown since September 19. However, the anticipation came to an end as he received a text asking for a ransom for his son on Monday, after which Tej Pal Singh lodged a complaint at Central Delhi Police Station. The case culminated with the arrest of the culprit, who was none other than Singh’s son himself.

Sushant Chaudhary, Singh’s son, used to work at a real-estate company and was involved in online trading. Becoming a victim of the tumbling trade trends, Sushant lost huge amounts of money. So, with the aim to carry out efficient damage control, Sushant devised a plan to kidnap himself and derive money from his family, The Indian Express reported.

The investigation found that Sushant had withdrawn his salary on September 8 and was absent from the office since. His father, Tej Pal Singh, last spoke to him on September 19, after which his phone was switched off.

Days later, the anxious father received a text that mentioned that Sushant was under Rs 1,50,000 debt and failed to pay half the amount. To avoid trouble, the family needs to pay Rs.75,000, the message directed. After sending the asked sum, Singh sent another Rs 1,10,000, as messages demanding money kept coming.

Sushant’s kidnapping led to the police conducting several raids and account tracking. After a vigorous investigation, it was found that Sushant was not kidnapped; in fact, he himself was changing his location between Chandni Chowk and Kashmere Gate. He was finally apprehended at Gandhi Maidan, Delhi.

The team led by DCP Shweta Chauhan said that all the money was being transferred to an online payment app named ‘Buckzy.’ The transactions were tracked, which led to the arrest of Sushant. Sushant confessed to staging his own kidnapping due to the huge loss of money.

