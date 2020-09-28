Delhi Man Who Set World Record With Roller Skate Skips is Back With a Jaw-dropping Jump Rope Stunt

A video featuring a jaw-dropping skipping stunt performed by four boys has become viral on the internet.

Zorawar Singh, an international level jump rope athlete, was joined by three of his friends for the act and it is everything stupendous.

The clip that displays the group of four skipping in unusual yet innovative formations will leave the spectator at a loss of words.

As seen in the video, two young lads are sitting on the shoulders of two other men, respectively taking the activity to an altogether different level.

The two who are standing and carrying the turban clad boys with unimaginable balance are straight-up jumping the skipping ropes. All four in the frame are performing in perfect synchronization even when the athletes join the other two people on the ground to break into a dance workout like skipping routine.

As many people during the pandemic are seeking different ways to stay fit at home, this skipping act seems like a viable and effective solution that also involves team spirit.

While sharing the video, he wrote, “Pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope with my partners in crime. With 6 Years of dedicated hardwork, Amazing Jump Rope #talent is being showcased by us now. Stay tuned for more content like this.”

For the uninitiated, Zorawar Singh is the same person who maintains a Guinness World Record for skipping with roller-skates on.

Since being posted online on September 25, the daredevilry stunt has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many expressing wonder. The amazing feat shared by Singh on Instagram has amassed over 17,000 views and more than 2,000 likes.

Netizens couldn’t stop lauding the men in the video for the unbelievable and impressive routine. The comments section under the post is bursting with words of appreciation for the squad.

"Sir, you are really amazing," commented an Instagram user.

"Unbelievable,” wrote another.