Delhi Metro Pays a Fitting Tribute to Departing Decade With a Dank Meme

With the end of 2019 knocking at the doors, a new decade is all set to commence in a few hours. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which has seen a slew of developments in the last 10 years, took to Twitter to share a tribute that has won Twitterati over.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared two images of the popular superhero series 'Power Rangers' comparing the beginning and end of the decade for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The two pictures, posted by Delhi Metro side-by-side, compare the decade-long journey of DMRC, where the first picture consisted of three Power Rangers garbed in red, blue and yellow attires. The colours signify the three metro lines that were functional 10 years back.

The second image, on the other hand, shows the inclusion of more Power Rangers in six colours, hinting at the way Delhi Metro has extended its branches and created an intense network that helps passengers of Delhi NRC ferry to and fro from various parts of the region.

Beginning of End of the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019

Since being posted on December 29, the image has garnered over two thousand retweets and over twelve thousand likes.

A number of people on Twitter congratulated Delhi Metro for achieving this feat in ten years while others hailed the creativity of DMRC.

This requires high meme knowledge to understand. Fantastic 👍👍 — Abhishek Sahu 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekSahuRaj) December 29, 2019

Haha.. DMRC is on a roll. 😂😝 — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) December 29, 2019

Full credit for the creativity...👍 Give good appraisal's to the person in charge of this handle...😊 — 🇮🇳ॐ सत्य वचन ॐ🇮🇳 (@HonestWordsOnly) December 29, 2019

Hats off for the creativity. Power Rangers to show Metro line colours is just amazing! — Shivank Sharma (@shanks_10) December 29, 2019

Love you Delhi metro. Currently in Kolkata and after traveling in Kolkata metro I realised how good and smooth Delhi metro is. — 🎯DEVENDRA SAINI🎯 (@DevendersainiS) December 30, 2019

