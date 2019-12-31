Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Delhi Metro Pays a Fitting Tribute to Departing Decade With a Dank Meme

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared two images of the popular superhero series 'Power Rangers' comparing the beginning and end of the decade for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Screenshot from tweet posted @OfficialDMRC.

With the end of 2019 knocking at the doors, a new decade is all set to commence in a few hours. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which has seen a slew of developments in the last 10 years, took to Twitter to share a tribute that has won Twitterati over.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared two images of the popular superhero series 'Power Rangers' comparing the beginning and end of the decade for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The two pictures, posted by Delhi Metro side-by-side, compare the decade-long journey of DMRC, where the first picture consisted of three Power Rangers garbed in red, blue and yellow attires. The colours signify the three metro lines that were functional 10 years back.

The second image, on the other hand, shows the inclusion of more Power Rangers in six colours, hinting at the way Delhi Metro has extended its branches and created an intense network that helps passengers of Delhi NRC ferry to and fro from various parts of the region.

Since being posted on December 29, the image has garnered over two thousand retweets and over twelve thousand likes.

A number of people on Twitter congratulated Delhi Metro for achieving this feat in ten years while others hailed the creativity of DMRC.

