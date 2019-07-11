Delhi Metro Uses Sacred Games 2 Trailer Meme To Explain 'Reserved Seats'

On July 9, Netflix has announced the release date of Sacred Games Season 2.

The second part of the much-awaited show will air on August 15. The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.

In Sacred Games Season 2, Saif Ali Khan will be seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, struggling to solve the mystery of Gaitonde's third father.

As soon as Sacred Games Season 2 trailer was out, it created a lot buzz among the Twitter community.

Netizens have started creating memes out of the trailer and there is one dialogue that has caught everybody's attention, which is Pankaj Tripathi's "Balidaan dena hoga".

Memesters have created a series of memes inspired by the dialogue.

But there is one memes that has grabbed eyeballs, the one from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Sharing it on Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday posted a picture of the mysterious Guruji.

The caption reads, When you sit in a reserved seat: #SacredGames2".

When you sit in a reserved seat:#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/FWPtUvEiWb — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 10, 2019

The meme have received a lot of appreciation on Twitter. Let’s have a look:

When a male passenger is not ready to give his “ladies only seat” to a female passenger. #sacredgames2 #dmrc @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/TSzvyEMgIo — Vipin Barolia (@vipinbarolia) July 10, 2019

When someone for no reason offers you his seat in delhi metro. @OfficialDMRC #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/DHduWD3ju5 — Vipin Barolia (@vipinbarolia) July 10, 2019

Lol, @OfficialDMRC now you've hired the right guy for social media — Shubham Dhingra (@ShubhamDhingra5) July 10, 2019

Sacred Games Season 2 will feature Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan.

Vikramaditya Motwane, who turns showrunner with the second season told IANS, "We're extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of 'Sacred Games' what they've all been waiting for with bated breath - the date of its release on Netflix.

This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected.

Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season."