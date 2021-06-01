Delhi Musicians Raise Rs 37 Lakh for Covid Crisis through Virtual Concerts

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted India. The country’s national capital Delhi is among the most severely affected areas in this wave. The NCR visibly faced a shortage of beds, oxygen, medical care and essential medicines. Many people succumbed to the virus while waiting to find a bed and get admitted to hospitals. During such trying times, the best and worst of humanity were out on display. From cab and auto drivers to influencers online, people went out of their way to help people in need. Many organisations and individuals organised campaigns and fundraisers to help in the treatment of people who could not afford it.

A bunch of musicians in Delhi have been performing in virtual concerts to raise funds in order to strengthen the fight against the novel coronavirus. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kamakshi Khanna — a singer who has been taking part in such concerts and events — mentioned that she was a part of a fundraiser that managed to raise a sum of over Rs 37 lakhs. This money was given to Hemkunt Foundation and Give India, organisations that have been working tirelessly in this hour of need.

Harleen Singh and Siddhant Chordia, friends and music producers, have come up with a rather unique way to raise funds. The two are running an initiative called, ‘Breathe This Air’. As a part of this project, the duo provides free original music to donors who support organisations that provide oxygen concentrators and cylinders to the needy. Through their initiative, the music producers have so far managed to facilitate the donation of 14,000 litres of oxygen. Their total target, for now, is 20,000 litres.

