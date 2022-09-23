Delhi NCR Waterlogging: Bangaloreans Point Out How it's The Same Story Everywhere

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. As per IMD’s forecast, light rainfall is also likely in Delhi on Friday and over the weekend as well. While few enjoyed the pleasant weather, many had to struggle due to waterlogging. Amid chaos, many people took to Twitter and compared Delhi’s condition with that of Bengaluru. People pointed out how it is exactly the same everywhere.

“haha! It’s not the Silicon City but the capital city, IIT Delhi to be specific. Why should the ‘migrants’ from namma bengaluru have all the fun,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Where are those that were bashing Bangalore? Every freaking city it’s the same floody story. Haphazard development n throw in climate changes, these things are going to regularly happen.” Here are a few tweets:

haha! It's not the Silicon City but the capital city, IIT Delhi to be specific. Why should the 'migrants' from namma bengaluru have all the fun.#DelhiRains #ArvindKejriwal ji atleast please take care of your son in IIT.#bengalururains #iitdelhi pic.twitter.com/4pTgfM34Tv — Basavaraj Dindur (@Dindur17) September 22, 2022

Where are those Northies who wanted to move out of BLR? https://t.co/a1JkbHM0hT — ಹೆಸರು ಬೇಳೆ (@WengerBhakt) September 22, 2022

Where are those that were bashing Bangalore? Every freaking city it’s the same floody story. Haphazard development n throw in climate changes, these things are going to regularly happen. https://t.co/miijgIjMuQ — Hemisha હેમિશા (@hmaroliadsilva) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier in May, parts of the national capital received hailstorms and rainfall. People in the city’s Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar areas reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with rains and strong winds. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in Delhi. It later updated the alert to the orange category. Bengaluru Twitter had had a similar flex only recently, and now it’s Delhi’s turn.

Delhi also saw overcast skies and light rainfall in most places on Wednesday.

