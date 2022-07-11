Delhi Police Asked Twitter to Share Excuses For Violating Traffic Rules and Delhiites Delivered

Delhi traffic can be unbeatable, especially during the monsoon time. Even though, there have been some traffic rules designed to keep motorists safe. However, that does not stop drivers from jumping a signal or discarding the helmet. Recently, the tactics of Delhiites were exposed when Delhi Police on Twitter asked:

“What are the most creative excuses you’ve given to Traffic Police after violating rules?.” Since uploaded, the post has garnered tons of responses. “My friend’s sister is a doctor and she had her stethoscope in the car. My friend was caught by police for overspeeding and he immediately wore that stethoscope and said it’s an emergency and he has to rush to the hospital. And he fled,” Responded a person on Twitter.

Sr jaldi jaldi mein bhool gya https://t.co/OGx2xZEW3T — -Salik- (@salikzafar1998) July 8, 2022

Sir 20₹ hi hai,aur nahin hai.. Purse ghar reh gaya, licence bhi usi main tha… pic.twitter.com/SeiRu150F1 — That Marine Guy 🇮🇳 (@thatmarineguy21) July 9, 2022

Going to hospital. In a hurry. — Dr Poornima (@PoornimaNimo) July 9, 2022

Date pe ja raha, love wale nahi, biwi ne false case hua hai uski court date hai. — Manish Shrivastava (@Manish_AFT) July 8, 2022

Jumped red light ,first time ever on Rani Bagh road was caught said

Gol gappe khai thi , pressure ban Raha hai ,ghar jaana hai,dubara gol gappe nahi khaunga

He said go ….I said thankyou — parveen malhotra (@malhotrap63) July 9, 2022

No excuses just run away 😅😅😅😂 — Ayanangshu Das Majumder (@AyanangshuARLS) July 8, 2022

Narrating a personal experience, one person wrote, “My cousins and I drove in the wrong way. Cops caught us. Cousin was a student in the US. Cop: Pay the fine. Cousin: Sir i have an education loan. This fine is too much. Cop: don’t do this again.” Another person wrote, “Sir aap jitne ka challan kaat rahe ho, usse kam ki meri gaadi ki EMI hai.. Ek kaam karo, gaadi rakh lo. No problem.” Remember the cop calling his 2 colleagues and all 3 having a good laugh before sending me off.”

Delhi Police had been extremely lenient with people during the Covid times. It even withdrew from issuing ‘challans’ (fines) for violations of Covid rules, like not wearing masks and spitting in public places. This came after the Union Health Ministry made it clear that the guidelines issued by it do not contain any directive that a person driving a car alone is required to wear a mask.

