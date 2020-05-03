Delhi Police Come to Rescue of Woman Who Ran Out of Food for Her 8 Cats

The lockdown has pushed the people into the confines of their homes. However, mundane the indoors might seem after over a month of restrictions, the pet owners are among the lucky ones to have company.

But for Tahseen Khan of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the problem knocked when she realised that she had ran out of food for her pack of eight cats. She couldn’t avail the online services to refill the food for her cats owing the restrictions.

She ultimately took police help her restore the supplies and contacted SHO Vijay Pal Singh. The cop got in touch with an owner of a pet shop in adjoining New Friends Colony and then sent his deputy to collect the cat food which was delivered to Khan’s house.

In a similar case of heart-warming gesture last year in Kerala, the court provided special permission to a pet owner to go out to buy food for his cats amid nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. Cat owner N Prakash filed his petition after his request for a pass to travel to Kochi was rejected by the police. He also pointed out that since he eats only vegetarian food, he is unable to cook non-vegetarian for his three cats.

Substantiating his claims, he, along with his petition, put up the pictures of his cats and also the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has asked for feeding of stray animals.



The court, after going through his petition, gave him the green signal to proceed. The funniest bit has to be the pun the court included in the footnote. The order reads, "We helped avoid a CATastrophe in the petitioner's home."

