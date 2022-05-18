'Whisky Risky': Delhi Police Do Not Want You to Fall into 'Multiverse of Madness'

Delhi Police seems to have mastered the art of utilising memes in order to appeal to the senses of youngsters. A recent meme by Delhi Police that has attracted quite the buzz contains references to Marvel Studios movies Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness, and the Spider Man franchise.

The meme shared on social media platforms last week, features a sublime editing of a glass of whisky. The picture of the glass taken from a top shot is surrounded by Doctor Strange’s iconic round fiery spiral portal that opens up the entry to a new place or universe. The bottle of alcohol also came with a label that read, “The whisky risky.” The image of whisky glass surrounded by Doctor Strange’s portal icon had a text that read, “Don’t fall into the Multiverse of Madness.” This was followed by another text referencing to 2021 Spider Man movie as it read, “There’s No Way Home.”

Sharing the image on Twitter, Delhi Police added, “If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘Multiverse Of Madness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home.’ Don’t drink and drive for a safe ‘Homecoming’.” Spider Man Homecoming was the stand alone movie of the Marvel superhero that came out in 2017.

The recent meme shared by the cops has definitely managed to impress the Internet. As one user commented, “Nice work… looks like Dr Strange will fall into whiskey on rocks.”

https://twitter.com/Mourya33968203/status/1526418593147064321?s=20&t=5lTP72xB-wuBXbi2Pdqlzg

Another user shared a GIF of Doctor Strange’s close aide Benedict Wong saying, “You cannot control everything.”

https://twitter.com/RupalVishal_N/status/1525098797876928514?s=20&t=5lTP72xB-wuBXbi2Pdqlzg

Complimenting the social media team of Delhi Police, one user tweeted, “Waah..Kudos to the creativity, Delhi Police. Who is the Content Writer?”

https://twitter.com/Urja_12/status/1525367261451538432?s=20&t=5lTP72xB-wuBXbi2Pdqlzg

Another person said, “Shouldn’t they get the award for the best meme creator. Their tweets are fun to read.”

https://twitter.com/RupalVishal_N/status/1525098437644935168?s=20&t=5lTP72xB-wuBXbi2Pdqlzg

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released on May 6 and also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in a pivotal role.

