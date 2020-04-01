BUZZ

Delhi Police Dons Harry Potter's 'Invisibility Cloak' to Show They're Omnipresent to Curb Fake News

Image credits: Twitter.

'You might not see us, but we are watching you,' they captioned the photo.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
As the entire world has shifted to social media, Indian police departments have come up with various ways to shift their narrative onto social media as well.

A lot of Delhi police departments, which are present on Twitter, have tapped into millennial culture to make announcements and be able to appeal to different generations as well.

The office of the DCP South Delhi, posted an image of everyone's favorite book series, Harry Potter, on Twitter to tell people that they're perpetually keeping a check on fake news.

Sharing a still from the first movie of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, they show Harry Potter wrapped in the invisibility cloak he had acquired, and used it as a caption, "You might not see us, but we are watching you."

"We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay," they also wrote.

Not just the Delhi police, even police in the Pune district of Maharashtra not to spread rumours or false information regarding coronavirus in the name of April Fool's Day jokes or pranks on social media.

