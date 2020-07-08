Delhi Police Hold First-ever Virtual Parade for New Recruits Amid Coronavirus Fears

In a first, the Delhi Police organised the first-ever virtual passing out parade for recruit constables and women recruit constables at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan, here on Tuesday.

The passing out parade was unique as it took place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, following all social distancing norms and other preventive measures.

"The salute of the parade was taken virtually from the Police Headquarters. The event was streamed live on Delhi Police's Facebook and YouTube page," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

On this occasion, S.N. Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, congratulated the new recruits on completion of their training. The CP underlined that during the training, attention was paid to making them physically, mentally, and technically sound.

Apart from knowledge of law, they were specially trained in police science, computer science, cybercrime, criminology, personality development and investigation related matters.

The Chief Guest, Union Minister of State (Home) G. Kishan Reddy, congratulated all the new recruits for choosing to join the police and called upon them to deliver their best to face the challenges of police service and to work for enhancing the image of the forces.

In total, 1,320 recruit constables, including 407 women recruit constables, have passed out. These include 47 (35 male and 12 female) recruit constables from the Daman and Diu Police.

Constable Dinesh Gurung received the all-round ‘best' trainee trophy in the male constables' batch, while Neha Halpati received the trophy in the female constables' batch.