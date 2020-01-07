Take the pledge to vote

'Delhi Police, Learn From Mumbai’: Mumbaikars Applaud Cops for Peacefully Relocating Protestors

Mumbai Police said no protesters had been detained, and that they had been shifted to a more convenient location in a peaceful and professional manner.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
'Delhi Police, Learn From Mumbai’: Mumbaikars Applaud Cops for Peacefully Relocating Protestors
Photo: Twitter/ Niraj Bhatia

On Sunday, masked men, armed with sticks, attacked students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi which triggered mayhem and widespread chaos in the city and around the country. Shocked by the violence inflicted upon students, Mumbai too took to the streets to voice their dissent and anger.

Since midnight of January 5, Mumbaikars have been protesting in front of Gateway of India and Carter Road with slogans, recitations and songs, quirky posters and so on. Even members of the film fraternity, including Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Bharadwaj, Shweta Tripathi, Swara Bhasker and many others joined the protests.

However, given that the venues chosen for the protests form the heart of the city, Mumbai Police claimed that roads were getting blocked and that common people and tourists were facing issues while commuting. The cops did urge people to shift voluntarily but they refused; consequently, the protestors were relocated to Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Soon after the news broke, social media was flooded with posts which claimed that Mumbai Police had detained the protesters. Take these, for example:

However, Mumbai Police has offered a clarification stating no protesters had been detained, and that they had been shifted to a more convenient location in a peaceful and professional manner.

"Despite repeated sincere endeavors from local Police to convince them to relocate to Azad Maidan, they remained unreasonably adamant. Consequently, in the interest of general public, they were relocated to Azad Maidan, in a peaceful & professional manner," the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police tweeted.

Nevertheless, Mumbai Police has won social media for the way they handled agitation and protests, without violence and with a great deal of sensitivity. Twitterati pointed out the difference between the cops in Mumbai and their counterparts in Delhi, who reportedly stood as mute spectators as unarmed students were beaten up by masked intruders. Delhi Police has also drawn criticism in the past for the way they handled protesters when students of Jamia Millia Islamia organised peaceful marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per reports and allegations, the police resorted to violence and "lathicharge" in order to break up the protests at Jamia only a month ago.

Following Mumbai Police's tweets, several protesters and celebrities came out in support:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
