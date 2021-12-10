Delhi Police Take Inspiration from Vicky-Katrina Wedding to Warn About Cyber Security

Delhi Police seems to be catching up with the current trend of social media. Recently, a post graced the Twitter feed of users who follow Delhi Police on the platform and tickled the funny bone instantly because of the premise it fostered. Even if you live under a rock, you would have heard about the wedding of the year, the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding. The wedding created the loudest buzz in town despite the bride and groom being extremely tight-lipped about the details.

Delhi Police grabbed this premise and used the secrecy associated with the wedding to make people aware of the quality of their passwords. The tweet read, “Hello People, keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding.” The tweet added another droplet to the accumulating trend surrounding the hashtags of the wedding.

Here’s the tweet:

Hello people,Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

Shared this morning, the tweet has since then racked up almost 700 likes and garnered amazing reactions from netizens.

One user, however, also pointed out the disadvantage of having a very strong password. The comment read, “Only to forget later.”

Only to forget later 😀 https://t.co/RNyt5H7F40— Umer (@umer_m_shah) December 10, 2021

Another user brought forth a twisted version of the original tweet by Delhi Police. He wrote, “Dear Delhi Police, Keep the people of Delhi safe and secure like #VicKat wedding guards.”

Dear Delhi police,Keep safe and secure the people of Delhi as like #VicKat wedding guards. https://t.co/Tbvo0pqug4 — Sandeep Kumar (@KSandeepKoli) December 10, 2021

One of the users challenged Mumbai Police on Delhi Police behalf since the former is known for their public messages dipped in trends and humour.

“You nailed it, Delhi Police,” read one comment.

One user used the modified version of one of the most popular dialogues from Amir Khan-starrer, Dangal.

Mhari police Mumbai police se kam hai ke. https://t.co/nVhmRZ0nUA— आशुतोष सक्सेना (@Ashutosh2822) December 10, 2021

Delhi Police vehemently used the social media space to make the citizens aware by sharing tips and public messages. Moreover, they use the platform to keep them updated on the latest development and achievement by the force.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.