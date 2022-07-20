Delhi Police Turn to Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo' to Spread Awareness on Traffic Rules

Delhi Police is using social media in one of the best ways possible. Disseminating information along with maintaining the entertainment quotient, the social media handles of Delhi Police are filled with posts that are worth a look.

In one of the recent posts, the department warned citizens to give “attention” to red lights on the way. In the video shared on their social media handles, a speeding car is seen entering the frame. Moments later, a traffic signal appears with the face of Poo, a.k.a. Pooja, Kareena Kapoor’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, morphed on the red light. Delhi Police used one of the most iconic dialogues of the character from the movie to get their point through.

The caption attached to the clip read, “Who’s that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights!”

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgFIIQuJ-aS/

The clip featured on Delhi Police’s Twitter handle, too, where it garnered more than 32,000 views. Netizens poured in with their reactions in abundance. One user wrote, “Poo Bani Police? Well played.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgFIIQuJ-aS/

Since being shared, the video has accumulated almost 68,000 views. Among the netizens reacting to the post was Kareena, who shared the clip on her Instagram story. She shared a news article on the same post and donned it with two surprised-face emoji.

https://twitter.com/KareenaK_FC/status/1548634112625627136

The clip featured on Delhi Police’s Twitter handle, too, where it garnered more than 32,000 views. Netizens poured in with their reactions in abundance. One user wrote, “Poo Bani Police? Well played.”

https://twitter.com/AAKANKSHAK1989/status/1548725952217513984

Another said, “Modern problems, modern policing!”

https://twitter.com/Priyanshi50/status/1548711816049487872

“Such innovation,” wrote one user.

https://twitter.com/priya_shivani/status/1548696280754360320

“This is actually genius,” stated this user.

https://twitter.com/EshitaGoel_/status/1548642898387775489

This user said, “Creativity at its best.”

https://twitter.com/LakshmiSinghBJP/status/1548537880498188288

“Kareena Kapoor to stop people from jumping red lights,” exclaimed one user.

https://twitter.com/amitanandal88/status/1548468796717166592

One called it “The ‘Poo’ Impact.”

https://twitter.com/ZakirAn528/status/1548395418156863491

Delhi Police and its departments are regular with such witty and creative posts featuring on social media. Recently another post surfaced on Delhi Traffic Police’s Twitter handle that urged citizens to wear helmets. Take a look:

https://twitter.com/dtptraffic/status/1547900488695578625

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.