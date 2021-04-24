Delhi Policeman Performs Last Rites of Covid-19 Victim after Family Scared of Catching Virus

As the second deadly wave of Covid-19 has engulfed the entire nation, stories of people helping others have been coming from all parts of the country. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police was praised on social media for stepping up to help the family of a 35-year-old man who died of complications raised because of Covid-19 at his home in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area. When an electrician Sonu Kumar succumbed to the virus, his family members, including his mother and wife, deserted him fearing infection. At that time, ASI Sushil Kumar who is posted at the Gokulpuri police station attended the PCR call and went on to check the dead body of Sonu lying at home.

The ASI immediately rushed to GTB Hospital to hire a private ambulance and shifted the body to Dr Hedgewar Arogya Hospital. After the autopsy was conducted, he took the body to a crematorium in the Ashok Nagar area where he finally performed the last rites following proper rituals.

The ASI told the Hindu that Sonu was suffering from high fever and breathing problems for quite some time for which he was taking treatment from a local clinic. When his condition deteriorated on April 19, he went to a hospital in East Delhi. However, the staff there turned him away due to lack of bed and oxygen supply. A day after returning home, he breathed his last.

According to the police, neighbours had asked Sonu’s family members not to touch the body to prevent the spreading of the virus. Apart from his mother and wife, Sonu is survived by a 12-year-old son. All have shifted themselves to the ground floor of the house since the body was kept on the first floor.

Delhi hospitals have been sending out SOS for oxygen refills, with many claiming that their supplies may last only for a few hours. The healthcare infrastructure in the national capital and other parts of the country has crumbled under severe strain due to a tremendous rush of Covid patients.

