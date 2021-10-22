Delhi Police's First FIR in 1861 Was in Urdu. Crime? Stealing Hookah, Cooking Vessels

Ever wondered what was the first recorded crime in your city? Well, Delhiites will be amused by the first FIR filed in their city 160 years ago. On October 18, 1861, the Delhi Police registered its first-ever FIR under the Police Act. Maeeuddin S/O Mohd Yaar Khan, of Katra Sheesh Mahal, had registered the FIR for theft of items worth 45 annas (about Rs 2.81 then) from his residence. Filed at the Subzi Mandi Police Station in North Delhi, the crime included stealing a hookah (smoking pipe), cooking vessels, and a kulfi (ice cream). Take a look at the throwback picture of the 160-year-old FIR tweeted by Yashovardhan Azad, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau. The photo also displays the hashtag #KhaasHaiItihaas meaning ‘history is special’.

1861 record of first FIR filed by Delhi police. A priceless piece and a treasured information ⁦@CPDelhi⁩ pic.twitter.com/m0MRp6Lcpu— Yashovardhan Azad (@yashoazad) October 22, 2021

The North Delhi Police has framed the photograph of the FIR to display at the Delhi Police museum. According to official records, only five police stations existed in Delhi during that period, Subzi Mandi being one of them. Mundka, Mehrauli, Kotwali and Sadar Bazar were the other stations.

Officials said the Subzi Mandi Police Station has still kept “several case properties" from those days. A few fascinating complaints recorded in the bygone era are theft of a mule (tattu) registered on April 30, 1895, stealing 11 oranges worth two annas recorded on February 16, 1891, and theft of pajamas worth five annas on March 15, 1897.

Delhi Police, too, had gone back in time with a #ThrowbackThursday tweet in 2017. An event to commemorate the historical FIR was also conducted with the photograph of the document being put up at the Subzi Mandi Police Station.

The tweet soon went viral with Twitter users lauding the force for preserving history. One user said “the most beautifull thing its in urdu…and i saw few words of Urdu still being used in registering FIR…got it done for my mobile (sic).”

Take a look at some of the reactions:

WoW! Vry intresting 😁— Neetu Bindal (@NeetuBindal) August 24, 2017

Maine bhi kahin padha tha urdu was the official language…😊— Dear Zindagi 😍ڈیر زندگی😍 (@Shah__Haque) August 24, 2017

Amazing..— Asad Zaffer Khan (@asadzaffer) August 24, 2017

sweet memories— manojkanojia (@visheshkanojia) August 24, 2017

Great ! Its simply great for a history lover like me. Pls share more such stuffs.— Gouranga C Pradhan (@gcpradhan1) August 25, 2017

Interestingly, the FIR was originally filed in Urdu, which was the official language of that area in the 19th century. The language has sparked controversy recently by the FabIndia Diwali advertisement which named its new clothing collection as ‘Jashn-e-Riwaz’ (celebration of tradition in Urdu). The advertisement was subsequently revoked following backlash on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.