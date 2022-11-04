'Delhi Pollution' Memes Go Viral on Twitter As AQI Goes From Bad to Worse

Delhi’s overall air quality index stands at 525, which is extremely hazardous. Amid worsening condition, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced mandatory work-from-home for fifty per cent of Delhi government employees. For the private offices, an advisory will be issued for the same. He also announced that the revenue departments will hold discussions with markets to see how the market timings can be adjusted. However, as always, thousands of people were seen sharing memes on how it feels to step out while the air around them is hazardous. While some talked about the perils of asthma and bronchitis, some joked about it.

“Just consumed 32 cigarettes today. #delhi,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi.” Have a look:

Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 4, 2022

We are enemy of our planet.#DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/c7yMEZP8xL — D Pandey -100% follow back (@DPandey34772113) November 3, 2022

When you are not able to see your office building even from some 100 meters #DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/8RYzzy1sy6 — Syed Nazakat (@SyedNazakat) November 3, 2022

Delhi is in health emergency. It has become a gas chamber. AQI 400 very high. People not able to breath. Stubble burning in Punjab hits new heights. #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/ZT0T6BOWNm — Ashwani Dubey (@ashwani_dube) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC)’s Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released in June said that the residents of Delhi are expected to lose 10 years of life expectancy due to the poor quality of air.

Once a luxury product, air purifiers have increasingly become a necessity as sales surge amid a rise in Delhi’s pollution levels that are now just a notch below the ‘Severe Plus’ category. Demand for air purifiers have risen in the national capital, particularly after Diwali, which witnessed widespread bursting of firecrackers despite a ban.

“The air quality in India is deteriorating due to many activities – industrial expansion in cities, population density, improper waste management, crop burning, increased automobile use and a few natural causes. There is evidence that air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, is on the rise and is behind higher morbidity and mortality rates,” Kartik Singhal, founder of O2 Cure and managing director at Zeco Aircon Ltd told PTI.

