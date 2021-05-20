Delhi Rains Brought Chilly Weather and Much-needed Cheer for Netizens Amid Covid-19 Woes

After registering the hottest day of the season at a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius less than a month ago, the Indian capital’s maximum temperature for May dipped to the lowest since 1951 on Wednesday. Delhi’s maximum temperature during the day was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north. The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a result of interaction between the remnant of the cyclonic storm “Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

The incessant rainfall brought with it the waterlogging and traffic woes in several parts of the capital.

#WATCH | Vehicular movement affected following heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in parts of Delhi.Visuals from Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/kgnWigAFqV — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

As for the others staying home, there was something to cheer about as the second wave of Covid-19 still looms at large in several states of the country.

Morning scene after a day-night long rain in Delhi 🙂😊 pic.twitter.com/c2EpLuirbQ— MSinghal (@MSinghal_IIS) May 20, 2021

Delhi sees record May rain in 35 years and and turns colder than Srinagar. #whattetimetobealive#Delhi pic.twitter.com/Yte1R43rWj— Tuba✨ (@issatuba) May 20, 2021

Getting the North-East feel in Delhi with the incessant rain today! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/oktfvRuUaq— Harsha Vardhan Mandava (@mharshaips) May 19, 2021

Morning in Delhi after rain 🌄 pic.twitter.com/Z4qCwKhmZv— Vinegar Tom💫 (@Suchinkashyap) May 20, 2021

I have never seen this much of rain ever in my life in Delhi.— Down to earth Pangebaaz (@billa1301_biki) May 19, 2021

The current AQI of Delhi is 48!! One full day's rain brought down the aqi from 200 to 48— Karun (@Carun95) May 19, 2021

Coffee on a cool, damp Delhi morning, watching The Puppy check out all the indoor plants that we put out yesterday, to be rained upon during a day of crazy heavy rain.After hours of soaking, all that Delhi dust is washed off.The Irish in me loves the forty shades of green. pic.twitter.com/CxVbib0OyR — Christine Pemberton (@christinedelhi) May 20, 2021

Never experienced such rain in Delhi even during monsoon. Raining non-stop since the morning. Weather is so cool that even fan is not required.— Sudhanshu S Singh🇮🇳 (@sssingh21) May 19, 2021

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 31.3 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the IMD said. It said moderate rainfall is likely in the national capital on Thursday too.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Odisha are gearing up for another cyclone, Yass, which is likely to hit the east coast on May 26-27, the IMD said. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, it said.

