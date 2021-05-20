buzz

Delhi Rains Brought Chilly Weather and Much-needed Cheer for Netizens Amid Covid-19 Woes
2-MIN READ

Delhi Rains Brought Chilly Weather and Much-needed Cheer for Netizens Amid Covid-19 Woes

Images tweeted by @MSinghal_IIS / @DrRameshwar_RD.

Despite the waterlogging and traffic woes, Delhiites had something to cheer about as India's capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

After registering the hottest day of the season at a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius less than a month ago, the Indian capital’s maximum temperature for May dipped to the lowest since 1951 on Wednesday. Delhi’s maximum temperature during the day was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north. The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a result of interaction between the remnant of the cyclonic storm “Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

The incessant rainfall brought with it the waterlogging and traffic woes in several parts of the capital.

As for the others staying home, there was something to cheer about as the second wave of Covid-19 still looms at large in several states of the country.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 31.3 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the IMD said. It said moderate rainfall is likely in the national capital on Thursday too.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Odisha are gearing up for another cyclone, Yass, which is likely to hit the east coast on May 26-27, the IMD said. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, it said.

first published:May 20, 2021, 10:06 IST